Erek L. Barron, the first Black U.S. Attorney for Maryland, announces resignation

BALTIMORE -- Erek L. Barron, the first Black U.S. Attorney in Maryland's history, resigned from his role effective immediately.

Barron, who has served in the role since Oct. 7, 2021, announced his resignation in a statement on Wednesday.

"Serving as United States Attorney has been the honor of a lifetime," Barron said. "The office's career attorneys and administrative staff are public servants of exceptional caliber. In support of our mission, they perform their responsibilities with excellence while maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct and working with them has been a great privilege. I am immeasurably proud of the justice we have done together."

He was previously a partner at the law firm Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP and has been a member of the Maryland legislature since 2015. He served as Counsel and Policy Advisor for then-Senator Biden from 2007 to 2009 on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Drugs.

Barron was also a federal prosecutor in the DOJ from 2006 to 2007 and a Maryland prosecutor in Prince George's County and Baltimore City.

He received his Master of Laws degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2007 and his Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School in 1999 and his bachelor's from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1996.

Barron was nominated by President Joe Biden for the U.S. Attorney in Maryland in July 2021.

Focus on stopping youth violence

In 2023, Barron spoke with WJZ about an effort to curb gun violence impacting Maryland's youth.

"We have to be relentless about it. We have to be relentless, and we have to work as a team," Barron said.

Barron pushed for the community to be involved.

He unveiled a new public service announcement during the Baltimore Ravens home opener in 2023.

The message highlighted a young person dealing with the loss of a loved one and featured Barron, along with Baltimore City police. You can watch it here.

"We have to get the message out, and the purpose of this public service announcement in particular is to highlight the very real and significant collateral consequences of gun violence," Barron said. "It has a huge impact on households, those we love, families, and it's not something that you hear enough about."

Barron said the public service campaign was an attempt to get the entire community to pay attention.

"All of us can have a role in ending gun violence, and all of us need to be working together for us to be successful. That's law enforcement, community-based organizations and private citizens," Barron said.

You can read more about his office's efforts to curb gun violence here.