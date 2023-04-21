Elkton man arrested in connection for sex trafficking sought teenage girls at a Cecil County school

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man allegedly sought relationships with teenage girls, and attempted to pick up at least one of them on from North East High School in Cecil County, according to authorities.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the man's visit to the school after learning that a 14-year-old girl—a student at the school—had intended to meet him after talking to him on a social media website.

He had gone by the name "Rambo" on the website, deputies said.

School resource officers learned that "Rambo" expected the teenage girl to leave with him. However, the student became scared and changed her mind, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators learned that "Rambo" was a name used by Judah Jediah Stubbs of Elkton, Maryland.

Additionally, investigators discovered that Stubbs had used a local taxi service to get to the school, deputies said. He walked back to the portable classrooms and then returned to the taxi, according to authorities.

He was in possession of a handgun while on the property, too, deputies said.

Investigators say that Stubbs made contact with at least one other teenage girl.

They learned that Stubbs was involved in sexual activity with that teenage girl ever since she was 13 years old, which continued when she was 14 years old, according to authorities.

Additional investigatory efforts revealed that monetary offers were involved, too, deputies said.

The investigation began after Stubbs visited the school property in February 2023. He was arrested in Elkton on March 30, according to authorities.

Stubbs faces charges of sex trafficking, prostitution, second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, a third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault.

Staff for the Department of Social Services assisted with the investigation.