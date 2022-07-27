Elkridge excavation unearths secrets of Maryland's past

ELKRIDGE, Md. -- Centuries worth of information is being unearthed at a historic site in Elkridge.

The excavation project started only five days ago. It centers around the enslaved people who worked at an iron furnace, some of whom tried to escape their circumstances.

But archeologists say they have uncovered so much information that they already have a better idea of what the site looked like hundreds of years ago.

On Tuesday, Dr. Julie Schablisky walked WJZ around the historic Elkridge furnace site—a location that dates back to 1740.

The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have put $50,000 towards unearthing history at this location.

There is evidence of human activity but it's not just a workshop.

"We're finding marbles, so children were here," Schablisky said.

Two structures on the property appear to be dwellings for lower-class families or workers.

The stories of slaves who tried to escape have roots here.

Senior archaeologist Aaron Levinthal says he was at the iron furnace for a different project two decades ago. At the time, he'd wondered what was lurking beneath the surface.

Now, he's learning more about it.

"As we did down, we're going back in time," Levinthal said.

The end goal is to get a better picture of what life was like centuries ago. The artifacts that archaeologists are uncovering are small pieces of a massive puzzle.

"It was mundane stuff when it was used, broken, and disposed of but it's important to us now," Levinthal said.

This is just the first phase of a two-week project. Archaeologists say they plan to return to the same spot to participate in future projects.