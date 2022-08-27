Watch CBS News
Elderly woman dies in Reisterstown house fire, fire department says

BALTIMORE -- An elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out in the basement of a Reisterstown home, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the 13400 block of Old Hanover Road about 7:50 p.m. for a dwelling fire and found the woman in the basement of the house, the department said.

The fire was contained about 9 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene, but it is not suspected there was any foul play at this time, the department said.

