Watch CBS News
Local News

Edmonson Westside High School student killed in Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A teenager killed in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend was a student at Edmonson Westside High School, Baltimore City Schools confirmed to WJZ. 

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of East 29th Street, where they found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, unresponsive. 

Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He is the second Edmonson student to be shot and killed this year. Last month five students were shot at a shopping center near the school. Deonta Dorsey, 16, died. 

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.