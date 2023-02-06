Edmonson Westside High School student killed in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A teenager killed in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend was a student at Edmonson Westside High School, Baltimore City Schools confirmed to WJZ.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of East 29th Street, where they found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, unresponsive.

Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is the second Edmonson student to be shot and killed this year. Last month five students were shot at a shopping center near the school. Deonta Dorsey, 16, died.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.