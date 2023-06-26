Edgewater woman carjacked in her own driveway, police say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was carjacked as she sat in the driveway of her Edgewater home over the weekend, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police described the victim as elderly, but her age was not provided.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Hamlet Circle, where the woman reported that she was sitting in her car when four suspects, three men and a woman, approached her car.

The suspects allegedly began to bang on the victim's window, and then one of them pointed a handgun at her, police said. When the woman got out of the car, the female suspect allegedly took the victim's purse before she was pushed to the ground.

The suspects then got into her car and fled the scene. The woman reported seeing a white sedan also leaving the scene, and police said she believes the sedan is where the suspects came from.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police said, and her car was found a short time later in the area of Central Avenue and Beards Point Road.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.