The Easter Weekend in Maryland Ends on a Wet Note

Saturday was another beautiful and warm day with temperatures running well above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

A Rainy Easter Sunday

The rain may hold off in the Baltimore region for early sunrise services but expect rain moving in by mid-morning over most of the central Maryland. Highs on Sunday will top out near 70 degrees.

Rainy weather on Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is tagged as a First Alert Weather Day. Another cold front pushes through with widespread rain and a few storms. Wet weather moves into Carroll County around 9 a.m. and Baltimore City heading into mid-morning. It'll rain for 2-3 hours on average. Rain will clear the eastern shore by 4 or 5 p.m. Most areas will receive 0.25" to 0.50" of rain - another small dent in the ongoing drought.

Much cooler weather blows in behind Sunday's rain. Temperatures may dip below freezing Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning in communities North and West of Baltimore. Areas near the bay and in Southern Maryland may stay above freezing. Temperatures warm back up to seasonable temperatures by week's end.