3-year-old boy wounded in East Baltimore shooting remains hospitalized 2 weeks later, police say

A 3-year-old boy who was wounded in a shooting on the Douglass Homes property in East Baltimore is still in the hospital two weeks after the incident that left a total of seven people injured.

The shooting rocked the neighborhood, where community members called it "disgraceful." Mayor Brandon Scott had strong words for the "cowards" behind the incident, and Metro Crime Stoppers offered a $7,000 reward for any information that helps lead to an arrest in the case.

At this point, no suspects have been publicly identified and no arrests have been made.

Law enforcement sources previously told our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, that investigators believed the shooting may have been related to an ongoing gang dispute in the area.

Update on 3-year-old shooting victim

Baltimore Police responded to gunshots around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 near the intersection of North Caroline and East Fayette streets, where officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a total of seven people, ages 3 to 43, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The 3-year-old boy was put into a patrol car and rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police confirmed to CBS News Baltimore on Tuesday that the boy remained hospitalized, to the best of the department's knowledge.

The other six victims -- a 16-year-old girl, 18-year-old man, two 20-year-old men, a 21-year-old man, and a 43-year-old woman -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and some have since been released.

Search for Douglass Homes shooting suspects

On the night of the shooting, the mayor called on the community to speak up and on the suspects to turn themselves in.

"Every single soul in Baltimore should be asking if they know anything about the cowards who shot these seven people," Scott said. "There is no way you can reclaim humanity after doing that."

"If this is your son, drag his a-- by his hair, down to the police department and turn him in," he added.

Neighbors had a similar message for the shooters.

"I've never heard that, seven people?" said neighbor Yvonne Robinson. "Acting like we're a mob around here."

"Turn yourself in. Seven people and a child, disgraceful," she added.

Maryland Moms Demand Action called the shooting a "heartbreaking reminder of the crucial work still ahead," while the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation said it was "heartbreaking" to hear that children were among the victims and offered an additional reward of up to $5,000.