7 injured, including 3-year-old boy, in shooting in East Baltimore neighborhood

Seven people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the Douglas Homes neighborhood of East Baltimore on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the child was taken to the hospital in a police patrol car and was taken into surgery. The other gunshot victims are expected to survive.

Police say both Fayette and Caroline streets are blocked off.

CBS News Baltimore has a crew at the scene gathering information.