7 injured, including 3-year-old boy, in shooting in East Baltimore neighborhood
Seven people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the Douglas Homes neighborhood of East Baltimore on Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the child was taken to the hospital in a police patrol car and was taken into surgery. The other gunshot victims are expected to survive.
Police say both Fayette and Caroline streets are blocked off.
CBS News Baltimore has a crew at the scene gathering information.