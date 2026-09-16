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7 injured, including 3-year-old boy, in shooting in East Baltimore neighborhood

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Seven people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the Douglas Homes neighborhood of East Baltimore on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. 

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the child was taken to the hospital in a police patrol car and was taken into surgery. The other gunshot victims are expected to survive.

Police say both Fayette and Caroline streets are blocked off.

CBS News Baltimore has a crew at the scene gathering information.

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