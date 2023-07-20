East Baltimore community pushes back against BGE forcing exterior gas regulators on homes

BALTIMORE - More Baltimore residents are joining the lawsuit that pushes back against Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) forcibly installing external gas regulators on their homes.

Community members in the Milton-Montford neighborhood in East Baltimore say the utility company forced residents to have the gas regulators installed on their narrow streets while ruining the facades and marble steps of their homes.

"People have been here for generations, for decades, who take pride in these marble steps," attorney Thiru Vignarajah said. "There was a time in Baltimore's history when people would come out and polish their marble steps. That was the pride we took in our homes. We have traded those away for BGE's external regulators which is unsafe, unwanted, not required and is yet mandated by a monopoly company that is padding their own profits."

Leaders in the community are calling on Black residents in East Baltimore to "educate themselves and organize against BGE."

They say BGE's monthly bills appeared to go up after the regulators were installed. Residents say they are getting monthly bills of $300 to $500.

"They backed us in a corner and we had no choice but to accept these regulators," a resident said. "They tore my house up to install them and left it to be to do the repairs. I am on a fixed income. I can't afford it and it is still in the same shape. This really is not fair."

Last month, Baltimore City residents filed a lawsuit against BGE after the utility company turned off service when customers refused to give their consent to work outside of their homes.

Baltimore residents are now seeking an injunction to stop BGE from installing exterior gas regulators and from threatening to shut off gas service.

When residents protested, BGE abruptly shut off their service. Three women were arrested last Thursday for protesting and disrupting work on Warren Avenue in Federal Hill.

Residents in the Milton-Montford neighborhood, a predominantly Black community, said BGE contractors were forced into accepting the external gas regulators without a chance to respond.

"We did not want these regulators," said Soretha Staten, Vice President of the Milton-Montford neighborhood. "One, we didn't know we were getting these regulators. The only thing we knew was there were signs on the street saying the streets were closed, and then signs on the door saying they were putting these regulators in. We were never afforded to give input."

Hundreds of Baltimore residents have joined this lawsuit.

