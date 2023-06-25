More than 120 Baltimore residents join lawsuit against BGE over gas regulator installation

BALTIMORE - We are learning more about a lawsuit filed against Baltimore Gas & Electric by several Baltimore City residents.

The residents are seeking an injunction to keep BGE from installing gas regulators outside their homes.

Three of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit were arrested in Federal Hill last Thursday while protesting and trying to block the utility company from doing their work.

The full lawsuit will not be released until Monday.

But we know it was filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Friday and that there are 120 plaintiffs from across the city listed in it.

The women refused to move from the street, blocking BGE crews for hours before their arrest.

They are part of a group of homeowners trying to prevent the installation of external gas regulators.

The work would require BGE to drill into the facade of their more than 100-year-old homes and tear up the sidewalk.

According to attorney Thiru Vignarajah says there are 121 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit and 14 of them have historic homes.

WJZ spoke with one of the women named in the lawsuit after she was released from jail.

"We deserve better. Baltimore City residents deserve better," Claudia Towles said. "The fact that those resources were used for a private company to bully their way into an unlawful action, we should all be outraged."

According to BGE, the regulators are critical safety upgrades and more than 10,000 of the regulators have already been installed.

