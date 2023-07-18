BGE unauthorized to work on Federal Hill block that protesters were arrested, lawyer says

BALTIMORE - A lawyer for three women who were arrested protesting BGE's forced installation of external gas regulators in Federal Hill is pushing for the charges to be dropped.

Thiru Vignarajah, the attorney representing the women, shared documents that he says show BGE had no right to do work on Warren Avenue on June 22, the day of the arrests.

The women face charges of interfering with BGE's utility work.

"On behalf of Maggie Fitzsimmons, Sandy Seward and Claudia Towles, I am asking the prosecutor's office to do the right thing, to do the only thing that the facts and the law allow in a case like this and that is to drop the charges," Vignarajah said.

Vignarajah provided documents to WJZ that he says show that BGE did not have the requisite city permit or authorization from the Commission on Historic and Architectural Preservation to conduct any work on the 400 block of Warren Avenue.

Vignarajah said he told BGE, Baltimore police and the mayor's office that no work was authorized before the arrests were made.

"We asked BGE, we asked the police department, we asked the mayor's office, what gives BGE the right to do this work? Because the only permit we see is for a street two blocks down," Vignarajah said.

The permits Vignarajah shared with WJZ show the location of the work site is 200 Warren Avenue.

A representative with BGE told WJZ that only one address can be put down as the location on the permit.

In the nature of the work section, the scope of the work is briefly described.

On this permit, it says that the project will require 1,180 feet of trench work along Warren Avenue.

BGE said in a statement that the work permit does not require specific addresses.

"This important work has been reviewed and approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, was granted a permit by Baltimore City, and is in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and BGE standards. Regarding the permit for work in the 400 block of Warren Avenue, specifically: Baltimore City issued BGE a permit that allows our professionals to complete their work in a safe and timely manner. The permit does not require specific addresses to be listed as long as the work is in the agreed upon project area, which was described in the permit. This was confirmed by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation in last week's City Council hearing."

