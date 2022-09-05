E. coli contaminants found in water of West Baltimore firehouse, police facilities

BALTIMORE -- The bacteria E. coli has been identified in the water samples of several West Baltimore buildings, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Monday.

The bacteria was identified at a firehouse and two police facilities within a several-block radius between the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. No illnesses have been reported.

The agency said that right now, the impact appears only at the facilities listed above, and they are being told to use water for flushing only.

While it is unclear whether residential buildings in the area are affected, the agency said residents might want to consider boiling any water used from faucets. The department will be distributing water as needed Monday.

The DPW will be sampling and surveying the communities in the area of the facilities where the original sampling was performed.

WATER SAMPLING NOTICE: DPW has sampled several locations in City Council District 9: 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, 920 N. Carey St where total coliform, E.coli contaminants have been identified in the water.

(Read thread) — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) September 5, 2022

The DPW said it is increasing the chlorination in the area. The agency said it is also flushing the system continuously and performing leak detection.

According to the CDC, E. coli is a group of bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. The agency said most E. coli are harmless, but others can make you sick.

Some strains can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia, and other illnesses.