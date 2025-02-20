Watch CBS News
Shooting inside Baltimore senior living facility kills 79-year-old, police say resident is in custody

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

A 79-year-old is dead, and a 72-year-old man is in critical condition after a double shooting inside a Baltimore senior living facility Thursday, according to police. 

The shooting in the 100 block of North Central Avenue prompted lockdowns at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the National Academy Foundation which are located nearby, Baltimore City School officials said. District officials said the shooting was not connected to the schools.

SWAT also responded to the scene. 

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers secured and searched the building, eventually taking a suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was a resident of the senior living facility. Because of this, officers assume the suspect knew the victims, Commissioner Worley said.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

