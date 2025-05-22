Drier weather on the way to Maryland for the holiday weekend

Overcast skies will remain the dominant feature across the region Thursday night as the stubborn upper-level low continues to spin just to our north. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s under the thick blanket of clouds, which has been persistent for several days now.

Relief is finally in sight. By Friday, the upper-level low pressure system that has lingered over the Mid-Atlantic will begin to lift northeastward, allowing for improving weather conditions across central Maryland.

Rain chances will decrease throughout the day Friday, and we'll even see some breaks of sunshine, particularly in the afternoon hours. With less cloud cover and drier air moving in, temperatures will rebound nicely, with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Friday night will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, creating ideal conditions for evening plans or early holiday travel. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s once again overnight, but without the damp chill we've experienced in recent nights.

Looking ahead, the Memorial Day weekend forecast has taken a pleasant turn. Earlier in the week, models hinted at unsettled conditions, but that outlook has since improved significantly. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and dry conditions, with highs near 70 degrees Saturday and warming into the low to mid-70s by Sunday.

Nighttime temperatures through the weekend will remain cool and comfortable, falling into the 40s and 50s.

Memorial Day on Monday is shaping up to be a great one for outdoor observances and gatherings. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but the forecast remains dry, with highs climbing into the mid-70s.

Changes return Tuesday as the next storm system approaches from the west. Rain is expected to arrive early in the day—likely just in time for the morning commute—and will persist through much of the afternoon before gradually tapering off by evening. Cooler air will accompany the system, with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

By Wednesday, a few lingering showers may dot the region, but temperatures will begin to rebound, climbing back into the 70s.

Looking farther ahead, the end of next week and the start of next weekend are trending warmer, with highs consistently in the 70s. However, models are hinting at another round of rain by next weekend, so stay tuned for updates as the timing and intensity become more certain.

For now, enjoy what is shaping up to be one of the better Memorial Day weekends in recent memory.