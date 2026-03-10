Drivers of 2 separate autocycle vehicles killed in crash with SUV in Southeast Baltimore

Two people driving separate autocycle vehicles were killed Tuesday evening after crashing into an SUV in Southeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Armistead Way for reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Police said two autocycle vehicles had struck the SUV.

One of the autocycle drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other autocycle driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 410-396-2606 or at the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.