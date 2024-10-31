Driver runs away after striking and killing teen, injuring another riding moped in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who ran away after hitting and killing a 16-year-old and injuring another teen riding a moped on Wednesday night in West Baltimore.

Baltimore police said the Jeep was left behind when the driver took off on foot and has not been captured.

That crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of McCulloh Street near Dolphin Street.

"Looks like we may have multiple individuals say they were struck by vehicles," dispatch audio said.

A 16-year-old boy died at the hospital and a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The passenger in the SUV stayed at the scene and with minor injuries.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said all that was remaining was a single handlebar from the moped lying in the middle of Dolphin Street.