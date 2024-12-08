Driver injured, trains delayed after concrete falls from bridge onto a vehicle in East Baltimore

Investigation underway following massive fire at Camp small and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- A piece of concrete fell from a bridge, striking a vehicle, injuring its driver Sunday morning in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore Fire.

The department received reports of a vehicle struck by falling debris on North Point Road and Quad Ave around 11:30 a.m.

After arriving, crews found a driver in need of medical attention. Baltimore Fire shared the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation. MARC and Amtrak trains have been impacted.

Baltimore Police stated the road is closed at this time and the bridge's structural integrity is being assessed.