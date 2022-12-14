Watch CBS News
Drive-thru Shake Shack opens Wednesday in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Shake Shack in the harborside neighborhood of Canton has its grand opening Wednesday in Baltimore. 

The new location joins The Shops at Canton Crossing and is the first drive-through Shake Shack in Maryland. The fast food joint also has dine-in seating and an outdoor patio.

Shake Shack is known for its Angus beef burgers and fresh hand-spun shakes, as well as hot dogs, fries and more.   

The grand opening for the store will feature custom Baltimore swag bags for the first 100 guests. In addition, a dollar from each sandwich sale will go to Good Harvest Community Kitchen, a Baltimore-based non-profit that combats food insecurity. 

The location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. 

Shake Shack opened its first-ever Baltimore location opened on February 16th, 2015 on East Pratt Street, across from the iconic National Aquarium.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 8:24 AM

