Drive-thru Shake Shack opens Wednesday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Shake Shack in the harborside neighborhood of Canton has its grand opening Wednesday in Baltimore.

The new location joins The Shops at Canton Crossing and is the first drive-through Shake Shack in Maryland. The fast food joint also has dine-in seating and an outdoor patio.

Shake Shack is known for its Angus beef burgers and fresh hand-spun shakes, as well as hot dogs, fries and more.

The grand opening for the store will feature custom Baltimore swag bags for the first 100 guests. In addition, a dollar from each sandwich sale will go to Good Harvest Community Kitchen, a Baltimore-based non-profit that combats food insecurity.

The location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Shake Shack opened its first-ever Baltimore location opened on February 16th, 2015 on East Pratt Street, across from the iconic National Aquarium.