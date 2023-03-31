DPW hiring for several roles, job will take place April 15

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Department of Public Works is hosting a job fair for community members interested in employment.

Open positions include laborers, solid waste workers, CDL drivers, customer care analysts, UIR apprentice, and instrumentation apprentice roles.

The fair will take place on Saturday, April 15, at the Chick Webb Recreation Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Interest candidates can also apply online.