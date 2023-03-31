Watch CBS News
Local News

DPW hiring for several roles, job will take place April 15

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Department of Public Works is hosting a job fair for community members interested in employment.

Open positions include laborers, solid waste workers, CDL drivers, customer care analysts, UIR apprentice, and instrumentation apprentice roles.  

hr-hiring-event-flier-final-print-041523-v6-002.jpg

The fair will take place on Saturday, April 15, at the Chick Webb Recreation Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. 

Interest candidates can also apply online.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.