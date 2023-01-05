Watch CBS News
Don't wait: Inner Harbor Ice Rink closes in less than 2 weeks

BALTIMORE -- If you haven't caught any time on the ice at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink this season, there are less than two weeks left to join the scenic fun. 

The rink closes for the season on Jan. 16. 

Find the rink at the top of the amphitheater at the corner of Pratt and Light Streets. The rink is open all week Monday through Sunday, with DJ nights on Thursdays. 

As for entry, admission for adults is $10, admission for children, seniors and military members is $9, and the skate rental is $4. 

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced in July that the rink has been sponsored for the next three seasons with $300,000 in funding.

