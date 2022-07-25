Inner Harbor Ice Rink will return for the next three seasons with $300K sponsorship

BALTIMORE -- We might be in the midst of a heatwave, but some are already planning for winter fun.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced Monday that the Inner Harbor Ice Rink has been sponsored for the next three seasons with $300,000 in funding.

The Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds each pitched in $150,000 to keep the Charm City tradition going, the partnership said.

Both funds have previously contributed to the rink. The Meyerhoff Fund saved the rink in 2019 with a $115,000 contribution, the partnership said.

"The Inner Harbor Ice Rink has become a tradition for families as a destination during the holiday season, and the support of the Pearlstones and Meyerhoffs – who themselves are family – makes this commitment particularly special," said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership. "We are incredibly thankful to both families for their continued support of the ice rink and for making these opportunities possible."

The rink will return to the Inner Harbor this year starting November 11, and remain open until January 16, 2023.

Details on the official grand opening, programming and pricing for this winter will be announced in the coming months and can be found online.