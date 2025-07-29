Domínguez traded from Baltimore Orioles to Blue Jays in between games against each other

Baltimore swept a doubleheader against Toronto, but for Seranthony Domínguez it was a split.

The Orioles traded the reliever to the Blue Jays between games.

"After the first game, I was in there with the guys, and they call me and they tell me, 'Hey we got you traded. Go to the next dugout,'" Domínguez said.

Domínguez did not pitch in the opener, which the Orioles won 16-4. Then the trade — Domínguez for minor league right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown — was announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch of the nightcap.

Domínguez threw a scoreless seventh inning for Toronto, but Baltimore ultimately prevailed 3-2.

"He's been around, for one. He's got really, really good stuff," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "He can miss bats, great fastball, great splitter."

Domínguez's season

Domínguez is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season. The last-place Orioles have also traded away relievers Bryan Baker and Gregory Soto as part of what has been a mild sell-off so far.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays have a bullpen ERA of 3.94, which ranks in the middle of the pack. Domínguez, who was in his sixth season with the Philadelphia Phillies when the right-hander was traded to Baltimore around this time last year, can help.

What the Orioles got in return

The 23-year-old Watts-Brown was ranked as Toronto's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He's 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 starts at Class A and Double-A this year.

The Double-A affiliates for the Blue Jays and Orioles — New Hampshire and Chesapeake — were also playing each other Tuesday night, making this a convenient move for Watts-Brown, too.

The Blue Jays designated veteran right-hander Chad Green for assignment.

"Had to have a terrible conversation with Chad Green, who's been so good not only for us but for his entire major league career," Schneider said. "First and foremost, wish him the best. He's the definition of a professional."