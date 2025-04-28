Five injured, including two children hospitalized after domestic stabbing in Harford County

Five people, including two children, were injured after a domestic stabbing incident in Harford County Sunday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a home on Deerhill Circle around 7:15 a.m. on April 27, where they found three victims with slash wounds and two victims with other injuries.

Two of the victims were airlifted to a trauma center, while others were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

All the victims, including a two-year-old child, and an eight-month-old child are reported to be in stable condition, authorities said.

The suspect, Raja Zahid Masqsood, 32, has family ties to the residents and is believed to have fled after changing clothes at local stores, authorities said.

Weapons were recovered at the scene, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant has been issued for attempted first and second-degree murder and assault charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Golden at 443-409-3154 or report anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, with potential rewards up to $2,000.

Recent domestic incidents in Maryland

On April 1, a husband and wife died after a murder-suicide in Baltimore County.

Police responded to a home in the 3500 block of Avery Hill Drive in Owings Mills after a call for an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Karen Franklin, and 63-year-old Gary Franklin dead with gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

In December 2024, a teen was killed, and three victims were injured after a domestic-related shooting in Rosedale.

That shooting, which took place on Christmas Eve, left a child dead, and another injured after being shot in the upper body.