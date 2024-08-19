Doctors urging parents to get children vaccinated amid spike in COVID cases

BALTIMORE -- As you get your child ready to go back to school, put vaccines on your to-do list.

Doctors are advising parents to make appointments now for your child to prevent a spike in respiratory illnesses, including COVID.

The first day of school could be a hotbed for viruses to spread because of all the summer travel and the rise in COVID cases.

But a prick on your child's arm could prevent your child from getting sick and save the lives of other family members in your household.

New covid vaccine boosters are expected to roll out later this month and in September to fight off the latest strains.

Therefore, doctors are urging parents to call their pediatricians now.

"The new vaccines coming out right as kids are getting into school, are going to protect kids from those specific variants," AAMC Research and Action Institute Executive Director Dr. Atul Grover said.

Dr. Grover is extra worried because child vaccinations are taking a dive.

According to data from the CDC, vaccination rates among kindergarteners remain at their lowest level in decades, with only 93 percent of them vaccinated.

"That is three-quarters of a million elementary aged school kids that are going in at higher risk," Dr. Grover said.

With 35 states seeing spikes in COVID cases, Dr. Grover is also worried about the decline in COVID testing.

However, testing can be a game changer.

"We have some medications now like Tamiflu for flu and Paxlov for covid," he said. "That if you start taking those in the first couple of days of illness, it greatly diminishes your chances of both becoming severely ill and also reduces the length of time you are sick, and out of school, or out of work."

If your child rolls up their sleeves to get their vaccine, it could limit the dangerous resurgence of covid waves.

"We know that covid doesn't tend to hit them as hard. But if your kids get sick and they come back to you…as an adult and maybe a grandparent, they're more likely to get those people very, very sick."

Do not forget measles, mumps and rubella.

These illnesses have spiked this year because of the lack of vaccinations, and they can be deadly for your child.

The CDC recommends your child should get their first dose OF this when they are 12 and 15 months old.

Then a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.