Doctors, health officials urge families to remain vigilant as Measles cases rise

BALTIMORE -- Stay vigilant - that's the message from doctors and health officials as Measles cases rise across the country.

Maryland has one confirmed case in Montgomery County. It came from a traveler who returned from overseas. But children can fall victim to measles at alarming rates.

Most healthy kids will experience fever, rash, runny nose, cough, and red eyes just for a few days. But some children may get pneumonia or a bacterial infection. About 1 in 5 people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized, according to the CDC.

Dr. William Moss from Johns Hopkins tells us that about 100,000 to 200,000 children die from measles every year, globally.

"But it can happen, children will get severe neurologic complications where the virus affects the brain and then children can die of measles," Dr. William Moss, Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center Executive Director said.

Moss recommends you vaccinate your child.

He says unlike other viruses, measles does not change, which means your child will have lifelong protection after two doses.