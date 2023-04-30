Doctor explains dangers of skin cancer ahead of 'Melanoma Monday'

BALTIMORE - According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common of all cancers.

Ahead of "Melanoma Monday," a doctor with MedStar Health spoke with WJZ about the deadly skin cancer, treatments options and prevention.

"It's much more dangerous," said Dr. Edward McCaron, a surgical oncology MedStar Health. "Melanoma cells have the potential to spread to other parts of the body."

Examining your skin at home can jump start the process to getting a diagnosis.

Dr. McCaron said the tell-tale signs are abnormal moles or legions.

"If the legion is asymmetric, if the color is changing, it is larger than a pencil eraser, or if should be biopsied," Dr. McCaron said.

With advanced treatments, the average five-year survival rate in the United States is 94 percent.

However, early detection is best

"If it's diagnosed early, it can be completely cured by surgery," Dr. McCaron said.

Risk factors include age, family history and excessive exposure to the sun or UV light.

"Melanoma is a dangerous skin cancer. It's also one of the most preventable skin cancers," Dr. McCaron said.

Dr. McCaron said there are several simple day-to-day steps you can take to protect yourself.

"SPF 30 has been when we have recommended," Dr. McCaron said. "You should also wear a hat, sunglasses, reapply your sunscreen and again just avoid those peak hours out in the sun."