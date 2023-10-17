Disney on Ice skates into Baltimore for February shows with Mickey and friends, Disney princesses

BALTIMORE - Disney lovers, Mickey and friends and the princesses will be skating into Baltimore.

Disney on Ice returns to Baltimore from February 9 to February 11 at CFG Bank Arena.

This version "Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero" uses Mickey Mouse and his friends to take families on a journey through "timeless tales" to "discover what it truly means to be a hero."

Audiences will also get to join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family's beloved Casita; See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui; Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom; Dive "Under The Sea" and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid; Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own; And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting now to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on October 24.

For more information on tickets, visit this website.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.