Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.

They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. 

Police were not specific about the male's age.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.

Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on July 30, 2022 / 9:45 PM

