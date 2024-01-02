Watch CBS News
Local News

Dinosaurs invading Baltimore in 'Jurassic Quest' at fairgrounds

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: 1/2/2024
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: 1/2/2024 01:11

BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs return to the Baltimore area in January. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. 

The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. 

Last year, WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peek before doors opened, and she made a fearsome new friend.

Amy meets the Hadrosaurus at Jurassic Quest 03:24

The event runs from Friday, Jan. 12 to Monday, Jan. 15. The hours of the event are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 12: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
Saturday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.  
Sunday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.  

Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors.   

General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 

Advance online purchase of tickets is recommended. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 11:17 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.