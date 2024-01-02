Dinosaurs invading Baltimore in 'Jurassic Quest' at fairgrounds

BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs return to the Baltimore area in January. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said.

Last year, WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peek before doors opened, and she made a fearsome new friend.

The event runs from Friday, Jan. 12 to Monday, Jan. 15. The hours of the event are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 12: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors.

General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19

Advance online purchase of tickets is recommended.