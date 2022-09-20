Despite heartbreaking loss, CBS Sports still has Ravens ranked in Top 10

Despite a devastating loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens are still in Pete Prisco's NFL Week 3 Top 10 Power Rankings.

Prisco, with CBS Sports, has the Ravens 10th in his latest rankings. That's the best out of the AFC North.

While the Ravens (1-1) attempt to move on from last week's 42-38 loss to the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium, they travel to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Baltimore blew a 35-14 fourth quarter lead, getting outscored 28-3 over the final 15 minutes.

Miami's Tau Tagovailoa completed the game-winning touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 318 yards with three touchdowns, while rushing for 119 yards and another score.

After a trip to Foxboro this weekend, the Ravens host Buffalo on Oct. 2.