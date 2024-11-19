Deputy fire chief in Cecil County allegedly set fire to addiction treatment center property, fire marshal says

BALTIMORE - The deputy fire chief of a volunteer fire company in Cecil County was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly setting a brush fire on the property of a drug and alcohol rehab facility.

Robert Bennett, 39, is facing charges of second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment.

Bennett, the deputy fire chief of Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company, is accused of scorching two acres of property at the Recovery Centers of America on Grove Neck Road in Earleville on November 4.

The fire marshal's office said an investigation into the cause of the fire was launched after the addiction treatment center contacted the Office of the State Fire Marshal after seeing Bennett on surveillance video setting the fire.

"This situation is deeply troubling," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "I want to make clear that this one person's alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities, especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I'm disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve."

Bennett is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050.