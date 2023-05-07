Watch CBS News
Person in custody after shot fired inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person was arrested, and the scene is secure, after a gun was fired inside St. Charles Towne Center Sunday afternoon in Waldorf, deputies said.

According to Charles County Sheriff's Office, their initial reports show a group of teens may have discharged a gun inside the mall.

No injuries have been reported, according to deputies.

The mall will stay closed on Sunday while deputies investigate.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 301-932-2222.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 5:09 PM

