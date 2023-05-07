Person in custody after shot fired inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf

BALTIMORE - A person was arrested, and the scene is secure, after a gun was fired inside St. Charles Towne Center Sunday afternoon in Waldorf, deputies said.

According to Charles County Sheriff's Office, their initial reports show a group of teens may have discharged a gun inside the mall.

(1/2) Police Activity: Officers on scene at St. Charles Town Center for report of gunshots inside mall. Initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall. No reported victims with gunshot wounds as of this time. — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 7, 2023

No injuries have been reported, according to deputies.

The mall will stay closed on Sunday while deputies investigate.

UPDATE: The scene is secure and officers have one suspect in custody. There have been no reported victims of gunshot wounds. The mall will remain closed today as the investigation continues. Further updates to come when available. — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 7, 2023

Anyone with information should call deputies at 301-932-2222.