Person in custody after shot fired inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf
BALTIMORE - A person was arrested, and the scene is secure, after a gun was fired inside St. Charles Towne Center Sunday afternoon in Waldorf, deputies said.
According to Charles County Sheriff's Office, their initial reports show a group of teens may have discharged a gun inside the mall.
No injuries have been reported, according to deputies.
The mall will stay closed on Sunday while deputies investigate.
Anyone with information should call deputies at 301-932-2222.
