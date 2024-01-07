Deputies: Man arrested for killing estranged wife in Maryland grocery store parking lot

Here is your Sunday news roundup (01/07/2024)

BALTIMORE - A man has been charged in the shooting death of his "estranged wife" Saturday night in the parking lot of a Frederick County grocery store, deputies said.

At approximately 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Urbana Giant located at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway for a shooting.



Upon arrival, deputies found one person deceased and a subject on the run. Deputies are attempting to… pic.twitter.com/G9Uxs7PE7n — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) January 7, 2024

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Giant Foods in an Urbana, Maryland, shopping center on Sugarloaf Parkway.

According to WUSA9, 33-year-old Tenisha Butler died at the scene.

UPDATE: After tracking the suspect from the homicide at the Giant in Urbana, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies successfully located Frederick Owusu Sakyi, age 33, of Walkersville, Maryland, and arrested him without incident. Deputies completed a quick check of his… pic.twitter.com/8ZSbkR9D1m — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) January 7, 2024

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Iwusu Sakyi without incident in Walkersville, Maryland.

During a check of his vehicle, a handgun was found on the front seat and a rifle on the back seat.

The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi.