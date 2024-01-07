Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies: Man arrested for killing estranged wife in Maryland grocery store parking lot

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here is your Sunday news roundup (01/07/2024)
Here is your Sunday news roundup (01/07/2024) 02:12

BALTIMORE - A man has been charged in the shooting death of his "estranged wife" Saturday night in the parking lot of a Frederick County grocery store, deputies said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Giant Foods in an Urbana, Maryland, shopping center on Sugarloaf Parkway.

According to WUSA9, 33-year-old Tenisha Butler died at the scene.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Iwusu Sakyi without incident in Walkersville, Maryland.

During a check of his vehicle, a handgun was found on the front seat and a rifle on the back seat.  

The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi.   

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 4:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.