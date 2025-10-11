Baltimore DPW worker injured after falling from sanitation truck

An employee with Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) was injured Friday after falling from a sanitation truck, department officials said.

The incident occurred near the 1600 block of Pentwood Road. DPW officials said the truck went over a speed bump, and two Solid Waste employees lost their balance.

One of the workers was able to regain their footing on the vehicle, while the other fell to the ground.

The injured worker was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for evaluation, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation, in accordance with DPW safety protocols, the department said.

Death of Baltimore sanitation worker

The incident comes nearly a year after a DPW sanitation worker died when he got pinned between a truck and a utility pole.

According to Timothy Carwell's family, he suffered a crushed pelvis and went into cardiac arrest twice after he was crushed by the truck while working his route in November 2024.

At that time, DPW was already facing scrutiny for the death of Ronald Silver II, an employee who died from working in extreme heat during the summer of 2024.

In early October, the Baltimore City State's Attorney announced that no charges would be filed in Cartwell's case after an investigation found widespread negligence from DPW contributed to his death.

"Unfortunately, due to the gross negligence of DPW's actions, this investigation is tainted and our office cannot proceed and cannot make a determination," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

According to Bates, a DPW supervisor allowed the driver of the truck to leave the scene and failed to conduct a blood alcohol test in a timely manner.

The State's Attorney's investigation also found that the department failed to train employees on safety protocols.

Cartwell's brother, Cornelius Carroll, expressed his anger in an interview with WJZ, saying, "It's disgusting to read that report and for them to acknowledge that everything was done incorrectly and protocol was not followed, and they did nothing."