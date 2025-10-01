Baltimore prosecutor says DPW driver cannot be charged in trash truck death

No charges will be filed in the death of Timothy Cartwell, a Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) employee struck and killed by a trash truck nearly a year ago.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office alleges that negligent practices by DPW tainted the investigation.

"Unfortunately, due to the gross negligence of DPW's actions, this investigation is tainted and our office cannot proceed and cannot make a determination," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said Wednesday.

Cartwell, 46, was hit by a DPW garbage truck on Nov. 8, 2024, in the 1600 block of North Monroe Street.

Day of the incident

At about 10:20 a.m. Nov. 8, Baltimore City Fire Department crews responded to the side alley of the 1600 block of North Monroe Street for a report of a "person who passed out while working," officials said.

Paramedics transported Cartwell to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with pelvic fractures and life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage and witness interviews showed the trash truck moving slowly down the alley as Cartwell and a partner collected trash bins.

The driver honked to alert two pedestrians ahead to move bins out of the way, according to the State's Attorney. Cartwell walked toward a utility pole west of the alley.

Officials said Cartwell can be heard saying "go go" before the truck began moving forward. He collapsed between the truck and a fence as the vehicle advanced.

The alley had just 7.2 inches of clearance on either side of the truck, forcing the driver to fold in the side mirrors to avoid scraping buildings.

Findings of the investigation

The State's Attorey's Office cited three failures by DPW that led them to claim the department's negligence. According to officials, a supervisor arrived at the scene and allowed the driver to leave before police arrived.

The truck driver underwent a breathalyzer test nearly seven hours after the accident on an outdated machine unlikely to produce court-acceptable results. Blood alcohol tests are required within two hours.

Investigators also said that DPW had not trained Cartwell on safety protocols for working with trash trucks in alleys, in violation of its own policy.

Driver left scene before police arrived

A witness told investigators the truck driver was agitated after the incident, repeating, "I quit, I quit."

Against DPW policy, the driver was allowed to leave in a Lyft after the incident, preventing police from ordering an immediate blood test. He was dropped at the DPW lot on Reedbird Avenue and retrieved his personal car.

Only after the driver left did a DPW division manager arrive and call police. The driver later went to Shock Trauma, then to the Northwest District station, where he declined to give police a statement. He was then taken to Mercy Medical Center for a drug and alcohol test.

The first 911 call was placed around 10:20 a.m. The driver was not tested until about 5:50 p.m.

"It is evident that DPW Solid Waste employees have not received proper training on how to stay safe while performing these duties," Bates said. "Additionally, missteps in the investigation by DPW hindered any potential legal efforts to determine if the driver was impaired."

Patrick Moran, President of AFSCME Council 3, the union that represents many Baltimore City DPW employees, issued a statement regarding the State's Attorney's report.

"In our most recent tentative agreement, our union has negotiated enhanced contract language — including additional health and safety trainings, a health and safety committee, and mandatory health and safety plans for all agencies — to keep AFSCME members safe on the job. However, more still needs to be done by the City to hold agency leaders accountable, ensure all investigations are done in a timely and thorough manner, and that tragedies like this never happen again," the union said in part.