Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor, journalist Denise Koch

BALTIMORE - All week, we are celebrating 40 years of anchor Denise Koch at WJZ.

Daily, she delivers the evening news to Baltimore viewers with a smile on her face.

You've welcomed Denise into your homes for 40 years.

You met her as "Daring Denise," a lifestyle reporter, tackling sports from hang gliding to scuba.

You've watched her grow into a trusted and beloved anchor.

The Emmy Award–winning journalist has traveled to China, West Africa and Jamaica to report the news. She's also covered the homefront from around the U.S. and from every corner of our state, bringing local, national and world events into sharp focus for WJZ viewers.

Even sports fans went with Denise as she covered Baltimore's search for an NFL team in Chicago to the Ravens' quest for the Super Bowl trophy in Tampa.

Denise joined the newsroom as a lifestyle reporter, reviewing plays and films and filing stories twice a day on the arts and creative side of life.

For a number of years, viewers were given an intimate portrait of fascinating Marylanders on her interview program "Get To Know."

She followed struggling high school students for four years as they participated in the "Futures" program. That series earned her both a Maryland State Teachers Award and a National Angels Award. And it was with high school students she traveled to Senegal to discover the roots of slavery. That series was later shown at museums and at the National Post Office in the nation's capital.

Her work has garnered Denise a host of awards in addition to the aforementioned Emmy. Her reporting has been nominated for Emmys six times. The Society of Professional Journalists awarded her a prize for her documentary on Baltimore teachers in China, "Baltimore East."

Join us for Denise Week as we celebrate her 40 years on TV.