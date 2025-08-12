2 men arrested after reported fight among delivery drivers in Southeast Baltimore

Two men were arrested for attempted murder after Southeast Baltimore residents said they saw delivery drivers fight on Saturday, August 9.

Baltimore Police said suspects knocked a 20-year-old man off a moped, assaulted and stabbed him on Eastern Avenue near Milton Avenue.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he his expected to be OK. Detectives believe the assault stemmed from a stolen moped incident.

With assistance from Foxtrot, Southeast District patrol officers and District Action Team officers located both suspects on Pulaski Highway near N Kresson Street.

Police arrested 23-year-old Winston Rivero-Aliendo and 27-year-old Wilson Rivero-Aliendo. Both face attempted first and second-degree murder and multiple counts of assault.

Officers arrested a third man at the scene on unrelated charges.

Witnessing the attack

Arch McKown, the vice president of the Baltimore Police Southeastern District Community Relations Council, said he spotted delivery drivers racing down Eastern Avenue.

"A group of 15 or so mopeds came by," McKown said. "They were at a high rate of speed. They were probably doing at least 40 mph."

When McKown approached the intersection of Eastern and Milton avenues, he saw them stopped on the road.

"It looked like it was another scooter rider that somehow got in a fight, had a beef," McKown said.

Now, McKown is looking toward prevention, hoping the Baltimore Police Department and other agencies crack down on illegal moped activity.

"They break a lot of traffic laws, and that creates unsafe situations, especially for pedestrians," McKown said. "What we've asked BPD for is to do more targeted enforcement and sustained enforcement."

Another fight involving delivery drivers

A police incident report reveals a person argued with an individual on a scooter around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, August 8.

The report said the victim was waiting on Boston Street near Hudson Street when some people on scooters drove next to him. Police said the man left the location, and when doing so, his moped flipped, causing him to crash.

Investigators said he ran to his girlfriend at Outback Steakhouse. Detectives said footage shows a person with 'a yellow shirt and a white helmet' popping the tires of the victim's moped.

The victim bruised his right arm due to the crash. Medics arrived on the scene for aid.