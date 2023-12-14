Defense, state rest cases in murder trial of beloved soccer coach. Jury could get case Friday

Defense, state rest cases in murder trial of beloved soccer coach. Jury could get case Friday

Defense, state rest cases in murder trial of beloved soccer coach. Jury could get case Friday

BALTIMORE - The defense and the state have both rested their cases in the trial against the security guard accused of killing a beloved soccer coach outside of a bar in Highlandtown on Nov. 7, 2022.

Keith Luckey is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Kevin Torres, the president of the Villanueva Soccer Team, who was out celebrating a victory.

1st break of the day in Keith Luckey’s trial, in the middle of testimony from Kevin Torres’ wife, Sor Torres.



The state had her go over the night Kevin was shot, including going over security camera/body camera footage showing the shooting and aftermath. @wjz pic.twitter.com/QoKZU6W5U1 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) December 14, 2023

Assistant States Attorney Matt Pillion called two witnesses Thursday, the first being Torres' widow.

In her testimony, she revealed more about the fateful night he died.

Reviewing the security camera footage, in and out of ChrisT Bar, while on the stand, she said she and another woman at the bar that night got into an altercation.

As things escalated, security escorted her daughter out, putting their hands on her. This is when she says Torres started getting agitated with security.

Torres' widow also testified she was outside when the shooting happened, but only realized Torres was shot after she heard the first gunshot.

Playing video footage of the shooting in court, the time between Torres throwing a brick and shots being fired was in seconds.

Luckey's defense attorney, Lawrence Rosenberg, only called up one witness -- the other security guard working at ChrisT Bar that night.

On the stand, he described the bar as a very hostile environment when all of this was happening. He also said when escorting Torres' stepdaughter out, that's when Torres started to get physical with him.

Once outside, the security guard testified, Torres even said "I'll kill you," to both security guards. During this testimony, Torres' widow rushed out of the courtroom.

Both sides rested their case after around three days of testimony.

In court, Pillion has argued Luckey should've adhered to Maryland's "Duty of Retreat" Law, where you're required to try and escape first before resorting to deadly force.

Rosenberg has argued his client had a right to defend himself.

Pillion also called to the stand the homicide detective who responded to the shooting, including playing his initial interview with Luckey the night of the shooting.

The trial will resume Friday at 11 a.m. The jury will likely get the case following closing arguments.