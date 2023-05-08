Defending men's lacrosse champion Maryland Terps earn another NCAA Tournament berth

The defending NCAA Men's Lacrosse champions are searching for a repeat.

The Maryland lacrosse team will open the NCAA Tournament at home in College Park against Army at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Terps are the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.

The winner of Maryland's first round matchup will advance to face the winner of Penn State/Princeton in the NCAA Quarterfinals at Navy in Annapolis on Sunday, May 21.

This is the Terrapins' 20th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Maryland finished undefeated in 2022 and beat Cornell, 9-7, in the championship game.

This season, the Terps are 10-5, while losing to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game.

Daniel Kelly leads the Terps with 28 goals, while Daniel Maltz has 26 and Braden Erksa has 22 goals. Erksa also has a team-high 21 assists and 43 points.

The Terps have been to nine NCAA semifinals in 10 full seasons (2011-12, 2014-18, 2021, 2022) under head coach John Tillman, including seven national title game appearances and two championships.