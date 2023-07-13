Death of 3-year-old girl ruled homicide by overdose, police say

BALTIMORE -- Medical examiners have determined that a 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in South Baltimore in November 2022 died from an overdose, according to authorities.

Officers found the girl with her blood coming out of her nose around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, police said.

Medics took the child to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, according to authorities.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead a short time later, police said.

Her death had initially been deemed "suspicious," according to authorities.

In November, police said an autopsy would be performed on the girl to determine the cause of her death.

More than six months later, on July 11, 2023, medical examiners ruled the girl's death a homicide by overdose, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the infant's death should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.