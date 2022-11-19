Watch CBS News
Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.

The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.

The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.

Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.

