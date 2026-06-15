Police seek to identify third person connected to deadly Baltimore triple shooting

Baltimore Police are seeking to identify a third person who they said was connected to a triple shooting in early June.

The shooting, which happened on June 6 in the 1000 block of South Hanover Street, left one man dead and two others injured.

It is unclear how the person is connected to the crime.

Last week, police said they were searching for two other women who were also connected to the triple shooting. However, officers did not clarify how they were connected.

Baltimore Police are searching for two women after a triple shooting that killed a man and injured two others in Federal Hill on June 6. Baltimore Police Department

Police responded to the shooting to find a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 41-year-old, identified as Curtis Knox, was later pronounced dead, police said.

The triple shooting played out during a violent four-day period in Baltimore, during which two people died and 12 others were injured in shootings.