Baltimore police seek 2 woman in connection with Federal Hill triple shooting

Baltimore Police are searching for two women after a triple shooting that killed a man and injured two others in Federal Hill on June 6.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. to the 100 block of South Hanover Street, where a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The 41-year-old, identified as Curtis Knox, was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking the public to help identify the two women and the vehicle they shared on social media.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the women in the photos is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The shooting was part of a violent few days, during which there were two dead and at least 12 injured over four days.

Earlier this month, Baltimore officials touted a drop in homicides by 23% compared to 2025. As of Thursday morning, police reported eight more non-fatal shootings than last year in Baltimore.