Deadly Halloween confrontation between homeowner, masked men rattles Cockeysville neighbors: "It's very scary"

Two men are facing charges after allegedly threatening a homeowner while wearing masks in an armed confrontation following Halloween trick-or-treating in Cockeysville.

The homeowner opened fire, shooting both men. A third man was killed in the incident.

Baltimore County police said the two injured suspects, Elias Bitar, 22, and Aaron Walker Jr., 24, have been charged with attempted home invasion, assault and firearm-related offenses. Both are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police said the homeowner was in his driveway in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive around 10:40 p.m. when three masked men allegedly approached him with guns.

The homeowner pulled out his own gun and fired at the men before calling 911, according to police.

Amon Walker, 20, was found dead a short distance away. Bitar and Aaron Walker were later located at a hospital seeking treatment for their injuries.

Police said they also recovered a loaded handgun believed to have belonged to one of the men.

"Somebody stops in a car, gets out and tries to rob you with a gun in this safe family neighborhood, it's very, very scary," a neighbor said.

Neighbors describe frightening encounter

A neighbor told CBS News Baltimore that he heard loud noises but didn't realize what had happened until police swarmed the neighborhood.

"There was a car that went by fast, we were inside watching TV and we heard popping sounds," a neighbor said. "We were asleep and then i saw lights, blue and red, and then I opened the window and there were like nine cop cars here."

Neighbors said the incident was alarming and highly unusual on their otherwise quiet street.

"It's very scary," a neighbor said. "We've been living here 20 years and haven't heard of any crime."

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County police at 410-887-4636.