Baltimore County police investigate Cockeysville shooting involving homeowner and three masked men

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Cockeysville involving a homeowner and three masked men late Saturday.

In a release, the department says that three masked men armed with a handgun were shot after they approached the resident, who was sitting in his driveway.

Officers responded to a call for service in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive around 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers met the resident, who said that three men wearing masks had threatened him and were armed with a handgun, according to police.

The resident added that he was in the driveway of his home when the armed suspects approached him.

He then brandished his own weapon and fired at the suspects.

The suspects fled, and the resident called 911 to report the incident, police said.

Officers checked the area and found one of the suspects dead a short distance away. Police identified him as 20-year-old Amon Walker.

The two other male suspects were found after they sought treatment for their injuries at local hospitals, according to police.

A loaded handgun was also recovered. It is believed to have belonged to the suspects.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident.