Life in prison plus 70 years for 19-year-old convicted in deadly Columbia mall double shooting

The man convicted in a deadly double shooting near The Mall in Columbia was sentenced Friday.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Porter sentenced Emmetson Zeah, 19, to two life sentences, plus 70 years, in the killings of Michael Robertson, 16, and Blake McCray, 15.

What happened at the mall

Robertson and McCray were shot dead at a bus stop outside the mall back in February, 2025. Zeah was arrested a short time later. Authorities linked him to the crime in part through his ankle monitor tracking data, along with witness interviews and video evidence. He was convicted of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and more charges.

Zeah took the stand during his three day bench trial. He claimed he acted in self-defense, saying he had gone to the mall to look for a job and meet a friend. He claimed he was shot at while approaching the bus stop, and fired back.

Security camera footage from a nearby bus captured Zeah approaching a group at the bus stop and opening fire.

"I would never intend to kill nobody," Zeah told the court at the time.

"He had every opportunity to turn around"

Zeah was convicted in a bench trial, meaning there was no jury present, and Porter decided the case.

"I don't believe for a minute he was looking for a job," she said when finding him guilty earlier this year. "He had every opportunity to turn around."

Zeah was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting because he was out on bail related to a 2024 home invasion and attempted stabbing case.

Robertson and McCray's family's went on to sue the monitoring company responsible for supervising Zeah at the time.