Bail denied for Maryland teen suspected of deadly 2024 mall shooting

A Maryland teen was denied bail Monday after he was arrested in New York for a deadly 2024 shooting inside a mall, according to Howard County Police.

William Marshall III, 18, of Columbia, Maryland, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Angelo Little on July 27, 2024, at the Mall in Columbia. Marshall was 17 years old at the time.

Marshall was arrested in New York on May 28, after a search that lasted several months.

Teen arrested for Maryland mall shooting

Police said Marshall returned to Howard County on Friday, June 6, to appear for his bail hearing Monday. He is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center.

A warrant was issued for Marshall's arrest after an altercation near the mall's food court led to a shooting.

Authorities said Marshall specifically targeted Little in the attack.

Surveillance video released by Howard County Police in 2024 showed Marshall running through several corridors of the mall, including the housekeeping hallway. Police also shared a picture of Marshall during the search.

A second post in late May reminded the public of the ongoing search and led to a public tip that Marshall was staying at an apartment in New York City.

Howard County Detectives, U.S. Marshals, and officers from the New York Police Department went to the location in Brooklyn, N.Y., searched the building, and found Marshall in an apartment.

Mother of Angelo Little grieves loss

In 2024, Charell Wilson, Angelo's mother, spoke to WJZ, recounting the moment when she found out her son had been tragically killed.

Wilson said she and her son moved to Columbia from East Baltimore in 2014 because she thought it would be safer.

She said she did not expect to lose her son to gun violence in Columbia, which is currently experiencing a rise in youth violence.

Howard County Police data shows a rising trend in homicides.

In February, another shooting at The Mall in Columbia left two teen victims dead – a sophomore at Wilde Lake High School, and a freshman attending Oakland Mills High School.

18-year-old Emmetson Zeah was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with murder.