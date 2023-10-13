Deadline for Harborplace grant applications on Friday, 11:59 p.m.

BALTIMORE -- The deadline to apply for the BOOST Harborplace grant is tonight at 11:59 p.m.

The Downtown Partnership is offering seven small, BIPOC-owned businesses to be selected into the program and receive a grant totaling between $20,000-25,000.

"Whether you own a clothing store, restaurant, or coffee company, all creative, Black entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses in Downtown Baltimore are encouraged to apply." the Downtown Partnership announced.

The grant funding will allow businesses to open a short-term retail location at the Baltimore Inner Harbor, as well as extensive wraparound support.