Experts warn of increased crash risks as time springs forward

An hour of sleep will be lost this weekend as daylight savings time begins, and that shift can make roads more dangerous.

On Saturday, WJZ's Miana Massey spoke with an expert who warns drowsy driving and darker mornings increase risks for drivers and pedestrians.

Losing just one hour of sleep may not seem like much, but it can have serious consequences. AAA warns that the time change can disrupt sleep patterns, making drivers less alert and increasing crash risks.

"It changes your sleep patterns. It can also lead to drowsy driving on the roadways and that's a concern," Ragina Ali, AAA Manager of Public and Government Affairs warned.

Drowsy driving slows your reaction time and judgment, much like being intoxicated behind the wheel.

Getting enough rest is key

"You are going to be losing that hour...so you want to make sure that you are getting enough sleep...at least seven hours the night before," Ali said.

Falling asleep may be harder with more daylight in the evening, making it even more important to stick tp a healthy sleep routine.

Dr. Anita Shelgikar, President of the AASM Foundation also chimed in, stating, "...in permanent standard time, our body clock is best aligned with the sun, and external light from the sun is what's best for our overall health and well being."

In summary, AAA reminds drivers to get plenty of rest, stay alert behind the wheel, and watch for pedestrians in those darker morning hours.